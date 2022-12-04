Ex-Ondo lawmakers beg Akeredolu for severance allowances

Former members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have appealed to the State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to pay their severance allowances which the government owes them.

A former deputy speaker of the Assembly, Mr Dare Emiola, on behalf of other colleagues, made the appeal during the inauguration of the newly renovated House of Assembly Complex in Akure, the state capital.

The renovation of the Assembly complex came after a report that snakes chased out the lawmakers during plenary in July 2019.

Emiola, who is the Chairman of the state House of Assembly Service Commission, said: “I left this House in 2015. Since we left the House, we have some set of lawmakers who came after us, but our severance allowance has not been paid. We want to appeal to the governor to pay the allowances.”

In his response, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Luck Aiyedatiwa, who represented Akeredolu, said the issue of the severance allowance of the former lawmakers would be resolved.

