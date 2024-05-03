Ex-Osun Commissioner claims Aregbesola no longer member of APC

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola is currently not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, has said.

Adeleke made the claim at the Osun Central Senatorial meeting of the APC held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

In a video clip of Adeleke’s remarks at the event obtained by journalists on Thursday, the APC chieftain said all serious members of the party in the state were aware that Aregbesola was not currently a member of the party.

Read also: Delta bloodbath: Court adjourns Okuama community’s N100bn suit against Army

Speaking at the meeting attended by the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, and other party bigwigs from the 10 local government areas that made up the senatorial district, Adeleke insisted that the two ex-governors in Osun APC are Chief Bisi Akande and Oyetola.

In the video, Adeleke said: “They said in our party in Osun, we have two former governors, we have Chief Bisi Akande and ex-governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“Someone asked about ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola, and my response is that all members of the APC know that Aregbesola presently is not a member of our party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now