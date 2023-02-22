Ex-PDP chair, Secondus, disagrees with Wike over purported support for Tinubu in Rivers

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has countered Nyeson Wike over his alleged move to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 elections.

Wike had recently received the former Lagos State Governor in Rivers at the State House even though he didn’t campaign for Tinubu nor declare support for him publicly.

This development had unsettled members of the opposition who accused Wike of working for the victory of Tinubu at the polls.

Speaking during an Arise TV interview on Wednesday, Secondus said people of Rivers had rejected the former Lagos State Governor.

The ex-governor berated Wike for obsession with personal interests, adding the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were incomparable.

He insisted Rivers would be supporting Atiku at polls despite Wike’s alleged support for Tinubu’s candidacy.

“Rivers people are very wise, very intelligent. Wike is seeking for his own personal interest but Rivers people are not going that way”, Secondus said.

“No matter the appeals to some chiefs and all of that, Rivers people know the truth and the truth is that you cannot compare Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”, he added.

Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers had recently announced cancellation of its campaign rally in the state following consistent attacks on members.

Wike remains the arrowhead of G5 Governors pushing for the resignation of PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his shared region with Atiku Abubakar.

Others include— Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

