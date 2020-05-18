EX-PDP GOV ASPIRANT TO ONLINE BEGGARS: Take your money problems to leaders you voted for

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Lagos state gubernatorial aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has indirectly hit the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) below the belt by asking online beggars who have been asking him for money to take their financial problems to the current leaders they voted for.

Gbadamosi gave the advice on his official Twitter page on Sunday while cautioning ”online beggars” to stop sending him messages to demand that he give them his hard-earned money amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote; “Stop coming to my inbox to demand that I give you money. Go and meet those you used your ‘influenza’ skills to persuade the world that they are the best for Lagos and Nigeria.

“Don’t you know their address again? You put them in office to eat our taxes. Go and join them,” he added.

Gbadamosi’s comments came a month after he alongside his wife, Folashade, and singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, sent letters of apology to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for violating the movement restriction put in place by the government to check the spread of coronavirus among the people.

They were all arraigned at the Lagos Magistrate Court, Ogba, for attending the house party organised by actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJCSkillz, last Sunday.

However, the state government dropped the charges against the defendants and asked them to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari and governor Sanwo-Olu for flouting the movement restriction directive.

