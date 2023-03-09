Ex-PDP governorship candidate, Nasko, joins APC in Niger

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Niger, Umar Nasko, has switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Nasko was defeated by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in the 2015 and 2019 elections in the state.

The ex-PDP chieftain was received into APC by the party’s governorship candidate in Niger, Umar Bogo, at a ceremony on Thursday in Minna.

Nasko, who addressed journalists at the event, said he was approached by Bago to contribute to the party’s success in the state.

He said: “My defection to the APC is out of conviction after I was approached by the progressives led by the APC governorship candidate, Umar Bago.

“This is a turning point for the progressives in Niger state and I promise to work maximally to ensure that APC is victorious at the polls on March 18.”

