Ex-PDP nat’l chairman, Baraje, says Wike did nothing wrong inviting opposition governors to Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, continues to split the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his recent invitation to his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to Rivers to commission a project.

Wike, in company of Sanwo-Olu, had commissioned a flyover project, at the popularly Waterlines junction on Aba road, Port-Harcourt.

The Rivers governor, in his speech, explained that the dynamics of contemporary politics had made it unwise to just gift votes away without the assurance of derivable benefit for the people.

The governor, in a veiled reference to Atiku and the PDP national leadership, said nobody could take Rivers’ votes for granted.

In response, the former lawmaker representing Rivers State South-East constituency, Senator Lee Maeba berated Governor Wike for working against the presidential candidacy of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and for portraying himself as a superhuman being despite the peace talk initiated by the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

Nonetheless, Abubakar Baraje, a former National Chairman of the PDP, has come out in support of Wike, clarifying that the Governor did not act against the interests of the party.

Baraje spoke on Wednesday, during an interview with AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

“Governor Wike has not run contrary to the rules of the party despite inviting opposition politicians during project commissioning and we shall overcome the grievances of Wike and other stakeholders,” Baraje said.

The PDP chieftain further allayed fears about an imminent Northern hegemony within the party, if Atiku Abubakar wins the 2023 elections.

This was in response to fears that current National Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu — a Northerner — might want to continue in office, in the eventuality of an Atiku victory.

He noted, “Because of the party’s constitutional provision which said there must be balancing, there is a precedent for any matter to be deliberated.

“What we are saying is that the PDP behaves in accordance with equity and balance, with respect to party and political positions but it is a process that cannot be hurried beyond what is necessary.”

