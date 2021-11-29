Ex-PDP scribe, Metuh, wants to give back to prison community where he spent five years

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has pledged to build two vocational centres for inmates in Kuje and Nnewi correctional centres to assist the government.

Metuh said this during his 56th birthday celebration with the inmates of Nigerian Correctional Service, Kuje Medium Security Centre, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the projects would be done simultaneously in order to aid the reintegration of inmates into society.

The projects will be carried out through the Legend Golden Care Foundation under its “Beyond the Walls “ initiative, headed by his wife, Mrs Kanayo Metuh.

He also said that the vocational centres would be built in four months, adding that letters had been written to the appropriate authorities to ensure they are actualised.

”I am doing this as a way of giving back to society. I went through a lot in the five years that I was in custody.

“It cost me a lot. It cost me my health, financially it cost me a lot but as I came out, God has helped me to recover the things caterpillars and cankerworms have eaten.

“So, if I can recover what I have and my kids are almost graduating, so whatever money I have are meant to help people and that is why we are here.

“No single public funds, no friends and I am not making any appeal to anybody. I am funding it 100 per cent,” he said.

Metuh said that the foundation had been doing charity work for over 11 years but kept quiet over it, however, people needed to know that there is a reason to help the society.

”We want to stimulate a response from others to come and help and assist these people.

“So our plans to build vocational centres for inmates in Kuje and Nnewi correctional facilities is one of those support for the government.

“Once we get the approval from the headquarters, we will build it within four months. This will be world-class and world standard and shall be donated to the government”.

