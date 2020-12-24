Ex-PDP spokesman, Metuh leaves Kuje prison after court quashed conviction for money laundering

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has been released from Kuje custodial centre, Abuja.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, had last week quashed Metuh’s conviction for money laundering and ordered the trial to start afresh.

The spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Humphrey Chukwuedo, confirmed the release of the ex-PDP spokesman from custody on Thursday night.

He said: “I can confirm that Metuh has been released from custody.”

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for money laundering on February 25.

He was arraigned alongside his company, his firm, Destra Investments Limited, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly collecting N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in 2014.

He was convicted on all the charges by the judge.

However, the appellate court last Wednesday nullified Metuh’s conviction over alleged bias by Justice Abang.

The court ordered the case to be reassigned to a different judge for retrial.

But the EFCC had declared its intention to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

