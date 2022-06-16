Politics
Ex-PDP spokesman, Ologbondiyan, blasts APC for dilly-dallying on choice of Tinubu’s running mate
The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for dilly-dallying on the choice of vice presidential candidate ahead of 2023 general elections.
The ruling party has intensified consultations on the selection of running mate for its presidential candidate with several politicians including the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, ex-Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and a few others touted for the role.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the former PDP spokesman however, expressed happiness over the party’s choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.
READ ALSO: Why I stepped down for Tinubu in APC primary – Amosun
He said the process that produced Okowa was transparent and democratic.
Ologbondiyan wrote: “People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is open, democratic and trustworthy in its dealings with Nigerians. The party came forth and declared its vice presidential candidate.
“On the other hand, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is busy plotting against Nigerians, hiding its vice presidential candidate under a code name place holder. Nigerians can’t afford trusting a political party that is always pranky, manipulative and inhumane.”
