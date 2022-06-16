Ex-PDP spokesman, Ologbondiyan, blasts APC for dilly-dallying on choice of Tinubu’s running mate

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for dilly-dallying on the choice of vice presidential candidate ahead of 2023 general elections.

The ruling party has intensified consultations on the selection of running mate for its presidential candidate with several politicians including the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, ex-Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and a few others touted for the role.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the former PDP spokesman however, expressed happiness over the party’s choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

READ ALSO: Why I stepped down for Tinubu in APC primary – Amosun

He said the process that produced Okowa was transparent and democratic.

Ologbondiyan wrote: “People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is open, democratic and trustworthy in its dealings with Nigerians. The party came forth and declared its vice presidential candidate.

“On the other hand, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is busy plotting against Nigerians, hiding its vice presidential candidate under a code name place holder. Nigerians can’t afford trusting a political party that is always pranky, manipulative and inhumane.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now