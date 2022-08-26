Ex-PDP spokesman, Ologondiyan, dismisses claims on Wike’s alliance with Tinubu

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday, dismissed a claim by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari, on the purported agreement between the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on the 2023 election.

Masari had said in a programme on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that Wike and other PDP governors would work for APC in next year’s election.

The Rivers governor and Tinubu met in London on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan, who featured in a programme on Channels Television, however disagreed with the politician who was picked as APC vice-presidential candidate in a placeholder capacity in June.

He added that the PDP governors have observed the APC’s failure and won’t support the ruling party.

He said: “The assertion by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s placeholder, Ibrahim Masari, that PDP governors will vote for All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is lame. It is an assertion that is not predicated on fact and as such, it cannot be taken seriously by Nigerians.

“The PDP governors have no reason, and have no basis to go and vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in view of the fact that Nigerians have already distanced themselves from the processes of the All Progressives Congress and Nigerians, upon whom the APC has become a burden in the last seven years, are looking for every way and means to reject them at the poll.

“So, it does not add up that governors of PDP who have seen the failure of the All Progressives Congress will vote for the APC. It doesn’t add up. Members of the PDP have dismissed the assertion (by Masari) because there is no truth in it; it is lame.”

