Ex-player predicts heading in football might not exist in 10-15yrs

A former footballer Ryan Mason has predicted that heading in the sport might no longer exist in 10 to 15 years from now.

Mason, who played for Tottenham and Hull City as a midfielder during his playing days, retured from the game at the age of 26.

His retirement was following the incident that led to him fracturing his skull while playing for Hull in 2017.

“It wouldn’t surprise me in 10 to 15 years if heading wasn’t involved in the game,” Mason told BBC Sport.

A recent study showed that footballers are three and a half times more likely to suffer from dementia.

To this, the former Spurs star said: “The research and the momentum it’s getting, I think it’s probably going to open up a lot more stuff that becomes quite shocking.

“I’m not sure footballers are fully aware of the potential damage. This is where the more research, the more understanding, the more education current players get, the better.

“It might even get to a point where you might need to sign something to say that I’m OK [playing with the risk].

“It really is concerning. The problem we have is you don’t know the effects until you get later on in life.”

Meanwhile, leagues are set to begin trails on permanent concussion substitution from January after the International Football Association Board (Ifab) has approved it.

