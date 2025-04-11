Ex-police affairs minister, Adamu Waziri, challenges PDP to reposition before 2027 election

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Waziri, on Friday called for urgent repositioning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Waziri made the call in Potiskum, Yobe shortly after addressing members of the party across the state.

He said the call has become necessary for the party to reclaim its place as Nigeria’s foremost opposition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Waziri said that the PDP was facing serious leadership challenges, which were affecting its capacity to perform its constitutional role as an opposition party.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party is going through many trials and tribulations.

“We have leadership problems and the party needs to be repositioned to play its role as the leading opposition, especially to address the problems afflicting Nigeria, in 2027.”

The former minister stated that democracy could not thrive without a vibrant opposition, adding that PDP had “failed woefully” in providing the platform needed to bring succour to the citizens.

He, however, dispelled rumours that he had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have come to my people to dispel the rumour that I have defected to APC. That is not true,” he stated.

Waziri explained that while he was actively involved in the ongoing coalition and merger talks among political actors, his participation was not in any official capacity.

“I am very much involved in the coalition and merger talks involving members of PDP, APC, Labour Party and other political groups who are trying to build a strong political platform that can deliver credible candidates in 2027.

“But I am not in the talks representing PDP. I am there as a Nigerian, a democrat with an inalienable right to associate and express my views,” the ex-minister clarified.

