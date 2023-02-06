Ex-police officers protest non-reinstatement 10 months after court order

Some police officers who were allegedly forced to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on Monday protested the refusal of the force authority to reinstate them despite a court order.

Justice Oyebiola Oyewunmi of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, in April last year asked the Inspector-General of Police and Police Service Commission (PSC) to reinstate the affected persons.

She gave the order while ruling on a suit filed by Egong Egong, Omeh Okechukwu, Paul Umoh, and Galadima Bello.

The retired police officers had in the suit filed by their counsel asked the court to nullify their retirement from service by the NPF and the PSC.

In a statement issued on Monday by one Emmanuel Idris, the ex-police officers claimed that they were forcefully retired from service before age 60 and less than 35 years in service.

The men added that they joined the force between 1996, and 2000.

They claimed that most of the members and graduates of Courses 33, 34, and 35 of the Police Academy were disengaged from the service.

The statement read: “We were forcefully retired from the force when we were yet to attain the age of 60 years and some were retired when they were yet to spend 35 years in the police force.

“We approached the National Industrial Court, Abuja, to challenge the action of the force against us and the court presided over by Justice Oyewumi Oyebiola gave an order that we should be reinstated but to our surprise, the police authority has not obeyed the court judgment up till today.

“It could be noted that the police took action against us because of the issue on our date of first appointment and the issue has been cleared by the court and there was no appeal on the court judgment.”

