Ex-President Jonathan joins 2023 race, as ‘group’ buys him N100m APC form

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as a coalition of northern groups on Monday reportedly bought the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms valued at N100m to enable the former leader to run as president in the 2023 general elections.

Two letters from Heritage Bank were leaked on social media on Monday night showing payments for the forms.

The first ead, “We write to confirm that your subject account has been credited with the sum of N30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Naira Only) being Expression of Interest form for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for Presidency.

“Please take this as a credit advice of the transaction in this regard.”

The second letter informed APC of the receipt of N70m for the Nomination Form for Jonathan.

READ ALSO: Why Jonathan is not qualified to vie for presidency in 2023 – Falana

Jonathan, who reportedly became an APC member last year, has now joined the long list of over 35 aspirants that have picked up APC 2023 presidential forms whose fate would be decided at the party’s convention by end of May.

Recall that in April, protesters stormed the Abuja private office of Jonathan, urging him to declare for 2023 presidential race, to which he replied that some processes were still ongoing.

The former president is yet to make any official statement as regards his interest in running for the position, as at the time of this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now