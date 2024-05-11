Ex-President Jonathan laments abandonment of progressive ideas initiated during his tenure

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed disappointment that some innovative ideas he introduced during his presidency were discarded after his exit from office.

Speaking as the Chairman at the 25th anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, on Friday, Jonathan highlighted the challenges he faced in implementing progressive policies, including the admission of women into the Nigeria Defence Academy.

Jonathan, who served as President from 2010 to 2015, recalled his determination to break gender barriers in the military, despite facing resistance.

He proudly noted that women have become integral to the military, with some even becoming accomplished jet fighters.

However, he lamented that other ideas aimed at driving technological advancement in the country were abandoned.

READ ALSO:Jonathan to lead Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

He said, “I recall the challenges faced by women in the military. But as President, I directed that the Nigeria Defence Academy commence admission of women into the institution.

“However some of the ideas, which could have helped in the technological development of the country were jettisoned.”

Jonathan’s remarks suggest that successive administrations failed to build upon his initiatives, hindering potential progress in key areas.

This revelation raises questions about the continuity of policies and the impact of political transitions on national development. Jonathan’s comments also underscore the importance of gender inclusion and the role of leadership in driving progressive change.

As Nigeria continues to evolve, it is crucial to reflect on the lessons of the past and harness innovative ideas to propel the country forward.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now