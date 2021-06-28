Ex-President Jonathan links increasing insecurity, crime rate to drug use among youths

A former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has opined that the high incidences of crime and insecurity across the country can be linked to the increase in drug usage amongst the citizenry, especially the youth.

Jonathan made stated this on Sunday during a courtesy call on him by Jake Epelle, the Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation.

The foundation visited the former President in order to appreciate him for paying the bills of persons with albinism to undergo surgery against cancer overseas.

According to Jonathan, there is a need to ensure thorough management of mental health cases because “most of these crimes perpetrated are drug-induced.

“No sane Nigerian will just go and commit crime except he is high on something. Imagine starting your day with the news of killing in the morning, it leaves an impression on your mind. We need to also look into issues of mental health.

“Now, we have cults in primary and secondary schools; then, it was in tertiary institutions, but you now see children in these schools thinking of how to kill their mates. This is sad.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) decried the high level of drug abuse in the country.

The chairman of the agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa said that the call of duty for the NDLEA operative was twice as demanding, given the country’s dire drug profile – nearly three times the global average.

Marwa added that the magnitude of trafficking and abuse of illicit substances in the country called for a highly motivated workforce of anti-drug officers and men who were strongly committed to the fight.

“It is in light of this, that any act or gesture that is in appreciation of their effort is a veritable morale booster for the anti-drug operative.

“Such a gesture will galvanize them to further dedicate themselves to the job,” he said.

