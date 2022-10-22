Ex-President Jonathan now an IDP, as flood submerges his Bayelsa home

The Otuoke country home of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been submerged by the raging flood that has devastated six out of the eight local governments of the state.

Pictures of the submerged mansion of former President surfaced online on Saturday after Governor Duoye Diri visited the Otuoke community on Friday to access the extent of damage the floods had caused.

Diri lamented the level of destruction caused by the floods on residents of the state and their means of livelihood which he described as an “attack by natural disaster.”

The Governor who noted that Otuoke, which is the host community of a Federal University, has been submerged and most of the residents displaced, including the Jonathan family, however, assured the people of the “commitment of the state government to put in place machinery to provide relief materials and medical assistance to victims of the flood.”

Diri sympathised with Jonathan who said he was now also an “internally displaced person” as a result of the flood, and also visited the former president’s mother, Eunice Jonathan, to commiserate with her.

