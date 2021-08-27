Politics
Ex-President Obasanjo gets new African Union appointment
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed a High Representative for the Horn of Africa region by the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.
The appointment which was announced on Thursday, will place on the former Nigerian leader the added responsibility of leading the AU’s drive to promote peace, security, stability and political dialogue all over the Horn of Africa region.
While making the announcement of Obasanjo’s appointment, Mahamat said that the specific role of the High Representative is to intensify engagements with all relevant political actors and stakeholders in the region towards entrenching durable peace and stability within the Horn of Africa.
READ ALSO: I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo
“The Chairperson of the Commission is most grateful to H.E. President Olusegun Obasanjo for accepting this strategic political assignment in the collective interest of the Union.
“The former Nigerian leader brings with him very rich political experience and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa.
“The Chairperson of the Commission therefore calls on all stakeholders and the international community to extend every possible support to the High Representative, who is expected to arrive the region in the coming weeks,” a statement on the website of the AU stated.
https://au.int/en/pressreleases/20210826/appointment-president-obasanjo-high-representative-horn-africa
