International
Ex-president Zuma’s corruption trial adjourned again
A Pietermaritzburg High Court in South Africa on Monday adjourned the trial of the country’s former President, Jacob Zuma, for alleged corruption till October 17.
The case was adjourned pending the outcome of Zuma’s leave to appeal.
The ex-president was arraigned for alleged fraud, money laundering, and racketeering by the South African government.
S'Africa's Supreme Court sets ex-President Zuma's medical parole appeal for August 15
The trial had been adjourned at least three times in the past.
The presiding judge, Piet Koen, called for the adjournment pending the 80-year-old’s leave to appeal.
The judge said a further holding date for the trial to continue would be determined.
Zuma’s legal team filed an application requesting the removal of chief prosecutor, Billy Downer, over alleged bias.
The former president was accused of receiving kickbacks to the tune of over R4 million between 1995 and 2004.
He, however, denied all the charges against him.
Zuma faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the charges.
