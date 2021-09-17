Politics
Ex-presidential aide, Omokri blasts Nigerian celebrities for promoting materialism
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday accused Nigerian celebrities of promoting materialism.
In a post on his Instagram page, Omokri said most Nigerian celebrities had failed to teach youths on ways to make money but flaunt their assets without revealing how they were acquired.
The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan admonished Nigerian youths to invest in businesses and not be pressured into squandering funds on material things.
READ ALSO: Omokri tags Buhari ‘enemy of progress’, after fresh appeal for foreign loans
He also claimed that most celebrities do not own what they flaunt on social media or music videos.
Omokri wrote: “No celebrity helps you if they show off their latest private jet, car, or bling on social media. Those stunts feed consumerism. People who really want to help you will show you how they make money and not how they spend it. They make you thirsty but provide no water.”
