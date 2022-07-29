Nigeria In One Minute
Ex-presidential aide, Omokri slams Buhari over insecurity, demands restructuring of Nigeria
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday, blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security in the country.
The recent attacks in many parts of the country including Abuja, the seat of government, have forced Nigerians to demand effective actions against the terrorists and other criminals by the Federal Government.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Omokri also slammed the president for not being decisive in the face of the crises.
He added that Buhari was unmoved by the plights of Nigerians.
READ ALSO: Reno Omokri dares IPOB to kill him over comments on Peter Obi
The former presidential aide also identified restructuring as the key solution to the country’s numerous problems.
He wrote: “Buhari values his personal security over national security. As long as his military and security chiefs are loyal to him, not Nigeria, he does not care about their records of performance. Even if terrorists attack Aso Rock, Buhari will not change his service chiefs.
“Any presidential candidate that promises to change Nigeria without also promising to restructure Nigeria, is lying to you! If we don’t restructure, things won’t change, even if we elect an angel.”
