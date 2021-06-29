Ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri urges parents to curb children’s transgender tendencies

A former presidential aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri has taken to social media to ask parents to help their children curb their urges to become transgender.

Transgenders are people whose gender identity is different from the gender they were thought to be at birth.

Reno Omokri stated that there are only two primary genders, hence, the tendency to want to become the other gender is almost imminent.

In his statement on the social media platform, Instagram, the former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan mentioned that children would often want to ‘crossdress’, however, they must not be allowed to change their biological sex due to mere ‘tendencies’.

Here is what he wrote;

“Teach your children that their ONLY gender is the one God gave them.

Just as you clean mud off your shoes before entering your home, you should also clean your home off society’s madness.

No matter how mad the world is, God still holds YOU responsible for YOUR home.

If your son comes to you and tells you he wants to be a girl, don’t oblige him, or beat him, or deprive him of parental affection.”

He continued;

“Instead uproot him.

Uproot him from the environment that is teaching him that that is okay. Even if you have to move to a different environment, it is worth it for your child. Transgender is a tendency.

The more you feed a tendency, the more it grows.

The more you starve a tendency, the more it dies.

If at the end of the day, the child still turns out like that, at least you can stand before God and say you did your best according to His word!”

