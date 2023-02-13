Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, describes strength, weakness of Atiku, Obi, Tinubu

One time presidential aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has knocked the chances of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterparts in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), saying they are playing ethnic cards to sway voters in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku is playing the Northern card.

Kwankwaso is playing the North West card

Peter Obi is playing the IPOB agenda card

But Tinubu is playing the national card. Tinubu is the only Presidential candidate with a national spread. You only win Nigerian Presidency with a national card. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 12, 2023

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Garba claimed Atiku and Kwankwaso are playing Northern cards while Obi is busy pushing an agenda of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), while only the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate with a nationalistic view.

If regional hegemony can win the Presidential election, Buhari would have been the President since 2003. God bless our forefathers for a nationalist constitution that encourages spread. It is therefore, very clear, that Bola Tinubu is the next President of Nigeria. Vote for APC. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 12, 2023

READ ALSO:APC needs Nnamani, Ohakim for Ndigbo votes, not online OBIdients tweeting from abroad —Adamu Garba

“Atiku is playing the Northern card, Kwankwaso is playing the North West card, Peter Obi is playing the IPOB agenda card,” Garba wrote.

In another tweet, he posted:

“But Tinubu is playing the national card. Tinubu is the only Presidential candidate with a national spread. You only win the Nigerian Presidency with a national card.”

“If regional hegemony can win the Presidential election, Buhari would have been the President since 2003. God bless our forefathers for a nationalist constitution that encourages spread.

“It is, therefore, very clear, that Bola Tinubu is the next President of Nigeria. Vote for APC.

“As a nationalist, I’ll only go with a nationalist candidate of a national party, the APC. I’ll definitely Vote for APC,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now