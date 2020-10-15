Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, threatens to sue Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey, for supporting endSARS

Chief executive officer (CEO) of IT firm IPI Group, Adamu Garba, has threatened to sue Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey for joining the #EndSARS campaign in Nigeria.

Dorsey had urged the public in a tweet on Wednesday night to make donations via Bitcoin in support of the cause which has seen many Nigerians take to the streets in protest.

However, Garba, who is also a former presidential aspirant, in a Twitter thread said Dorsey should not partake in stoking unrest in Nigeria, warning the Twitter executive to stay away from Nigerian politics.

“Dear @jack, It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral & financial sponsor to this.

Read also: Ex-presidential aspirant warns Bisi Alimi not to come back to Nigeria as gay

“This is Nigeria, most of the demands initially presented was attended to by the responsible authorities. SARS no longer exist in this country.

“Your support for a disbanded entity was a needless interference. We cannot allow killings again in Nigeria in the name of protests.

“I understand that this may play well to your business, you have more content, more people & more activity on your platform, but to us is about life, peace & security of our dear Country, we cannot allow you to be part of the people sponsoring disorder. We need peace & prosperity.

“I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management.

“If this protest continued to evolved into disorder (hopefully not). As a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court,” Garba tweeted.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions