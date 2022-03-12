Ex-Radio Biafra DG, Simon Ekpa, insists Nnamdi Kanu no longer IPOB leader, reveals new head

Simon Ekpa, the former Director-General of Radio Biafra and self-acclaimed disciple of incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the Biafran agitator is no longer the leader of the group.

Ekpa, writing on his Twitter handle on Friday, maintained that Kanu has been removed as the leader of IPOB and is only acting as a Corporate Director of the outlawed separatist group.

Ekpa’s reaction came following a report that Kanu had been removed as IPOB’s leader and replaced by the group’s Financial Secretary in the United Kingdom, Sofia Chinyere Kalu.

The leadership crisis in the group was brought to the fore in a statement by one Ezeji Chukwuma, who is in charge of IPOB and Radio Biafra Community Interest Companies (CIC) Registry in London, who, on Thursday, announced Kalu as the new Director of IPOB Worldwide.

But while reacting to the surprise announcement, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Friday, described the claims of Kanu’s removal as mere gossip.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, also debunked the reports, claiming they were untrue.

However, Ekpa, described the denials issued by Powerful and Ejimakor over Kanu’s removal as a “shame.”

“It is a shame that those who claim to be fighting for Biafra, after removing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from being the leader of IPOB, can publicly and shamelessly debunk the news, even when it is obtainable online that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not the leader but Sofia Kalu.

“Disregard those claiming that MNK was not removed as the leader of IPOB. The fact is that they removed him, we busted and exposed them and till now, MNK is not the leader, rather a corporate director of IPOB Worldwide, CIC. We will explain this in a few minutes during the live broadcast,” Ekpa wrote.

