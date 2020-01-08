Ex-REA chief, Ogunbiyi resumes at UN after Buhari nullifies suspension

The former Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi, has assumed duty at her new job at the United Nations.

A UN spokesman, Mr. Farhan Haq, disclosed this to journalists in New York on Tuesday.

Haq said Ogunbiyi, who was appointed the Special Representative to the UN Secretary-General on Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) in October, resumed work on January 1.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, had in December last year suspended Ogunbiyi as the managing director of REA over alleged infractions and in the agency.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, reversed the suspension for “lack of due process” and instead accepted Ogunbiyi’s resignation to allow her to take up the UN job.

The letter, addressed to the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. Amina Mohammed, conveyed the President’s acceptance of Ogunbiyi’s resignation from the REA with effect from December 31, 2019.

