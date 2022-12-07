Ex-Reps deputy speaker, Yusuf Lasun, joins PDP

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

Lasun was the Labour Party governorship candidate in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

He dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his defeat by former governor Gboyega Oyetola in the party’s governorship primary held in January.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, made the announcement at the PDP presidential rally held in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said: “The former deputy speaker has joined the PDP family. He used to be in PDP, but today, he has decided to come and join the PDP family.”

In his remark, Lasun praised the supporters and promised to work for the party’s victory in the 2023 elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now