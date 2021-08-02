Ex-RRS commander, Disu replaces Kyari as head of IGP Intelligence Team

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday appointed the former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), DCP Tunji Disu, as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Disu replaced DCP Abba Kyari who has been suspended by the police authorities over his alleged link with the suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Disu’s posting to the IRT was borne out of the police management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the unit and refocus it for better service delivery.

The statement read: “The IGP has charged the new Head of the IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit. He also assured citizens that the IRT will remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.

“Prior to his appointment as the new Head of the IRT, DCP Tunji Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit. He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan.

“DCP Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

“He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, and Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.

“He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management, amongst other professional bodies.”

