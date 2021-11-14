Ex-Senate minority leader, Olujimi, joins Ekiti guber race

A former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, on Sunday declared her intention to vie for the Ekiti Governorship position in the elections scheduled for June 18, 2022, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olujimi made the declaration during a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Sunday, quelling rumours about her governorship ambition.

According to the former lawmaker, the decision to join the race was borne out of the desire to project the state to an enviable status in the country.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, said she decided to run for the coveted position after entreaties from crucial stakeholders of the state.

Olujimi noted she possessed the quality and experience required to harness the vast state’s resources for productive and developmental purposes.

She said, “Our mission is to rebuild, to reposition, and to regain the state’s glory. We are very committed with passion to make sure that Ekiti occupies its rightful position in the comity of states.

“We will remain focused on our mission to turnaround the fortunes of the state by revolutionizing all the critical sectors of governance with direct focus on the downtrodden masses.

“And also, our plan is to explore all the areas of possible economic prosperity and development without exploiting the people. God Almighty had blessed Ekiti State with abundant natural and human resources. What we need is the right leadership. And Olujimi is the right person.

“So, all we need is a candidate with good character, great antecedents and that is popular. And I have consistently proved that with my track record. My footprints are everywhere in the state despite being from Ekiti South.”

