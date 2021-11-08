Ex-Senate President, Anyim, advocates closer synergy between leadership, youth

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has stated that a synergy between the leadership and the youth is needed in order to drive Nigeria forward.

Anyim made this call on Sunday, during his speech at the 2020 Zik Awards, at Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The former Senate President said, “For Nigeria to survive and thrive, we must have peace at home and respect abroad. For that, we need leaders that must connect and engage with the people, especially the youths.

“Such leaders must place the youths at the centre of every nation-building effort in order to move from the current valley of despair to the height of their potential.

“Our leaders must be skilled in the science and art of good governance. They must be visionary and ready to keep pace with contemporary social, economic, and technological challenges.”

Anyim also urged the leadership to devise innovative means of moving away from oil exploration and dependence due to the increasing influence of technology around the world.

“In the next 25 years, oil companies and oil exploration will continue to phase out. This will certainly depress economies that are oil dependant with consequential socio-economic effects. For that, we need leadership that understands the challenges, the imperatives and concomitant of the 4th Industrial Revolution,” he noted.

