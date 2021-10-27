Ex-Senate President, Anyim detained, released after two days by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, after he spent two days in the commission’s custody.

Anyim was quizzed by the EFCC operatives on how N708 million released to a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, for projects rehabilitation in the ministry in 2014 was traced to the account of a company in which he had an interest.

The ex-Senate President’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said Anyim was released on Tuesday after he was granted administrative bail by the EFCC.

He noted that his client fulfilled the conditions attached to the administrative bail on Monday but was only allowed to go home the next day.

Ozekhome, however, claimed Anyim was never invited by the commission but turned himself in voluntarily.

He said: “I remain Anyim Pius Anyim’s lawyer. My chambers have been on the matter since Monday when we applied for his administrative bail before the EFCC. And yesterday (Tuesday), the administrative bail, which was earlier granted on Monday, was perfected.

“Anyim was released to go home on Tuesday and he has since gone to his house. It must be stated clearly that Senator Anyim was never invited by the EFCC. He had gone there voluntarily to meet with an officer on Sunday at about 3:00 p.m., to clear his name when he heard his name had been mentioned by a person under EFCC investigation. But surprisingly, he was not allowed to go home.”

