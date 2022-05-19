Ex-Senate president, David Mark, cautions Nigerian politicians against politics of bitterness

Former Senate President, David Mark, has cautioned Nigerians jostling for elective offices to shun acrimony and bitterness, adding that politics should not be a do-or-die affair.

The ex-lawmaker reiterated the need for politicians to embrace decorum in their bid to clinch power, as preparations ahead of primaries heat up.

Mark, who said this in a statement on Thursday, emphasized that politics should be considered a veritable platform for people to serve their country.

He lamented the surge of politics rooted in acrimony and hate, adding that delegates must consider integrity and antecedents in their choice of leaders.

The former Senate President specifically urged all aspirants under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to respect all rules guiding the conduct of primary elections forthcoming at the end of the month.

He noted: “In making your decisions, consider the interest of the people. Politics is a conveyor belt to serve humanity. The greater interest of our people is paramount.

“We must understand that politics should not be avenue for hate and acrimony. Aspirants must see politics as a sporting competition. If you don’t win today, you can win tomorrow.

“On our own part, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has clear guidelines and rules for the exercises. Every aspirant should be guided by the processes. The party will not compromise any of the rules.”

