Ex-Senate President Mark challenges Buhari to provide defined roadmap for Nigeria’s development

Former Senate President, David Mark, has tasked the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to define a clear roadmap for political and socio-economic development for the country.

Senator Mark who gave the charge in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, also tasked government at all levels to make deliberate efforts towards addressing the issues of unemployment and insecurity.

“The security situation in the country has become embarrassing and scandalous. Citizens deserve to be protected and live in peace in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation,” he said.

READ ALSO: Buhari, APC have planted landmines that will explode in 2020 —Secondus

The politician also urged Nigerians to have a renewed hope and renew their commitment to collective prosperity and development by contributing their own quota to nation building.

“We are all one under one God. We should be our brothers’ keeper at all times,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions