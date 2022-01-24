Ex-Senate President, Saraki laments incessant abduction, murder of school children

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has bemoaned the increasing rate of abductions and murders of schoolchildren across the country.

Saraki made this call on Monday via a Twitter post in the aftermath of the grisly murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar allegedly by her teacher in Kano State.

This led to widespread condemnation amongst stakeholders who called for justice on the part of the state government.

The former Senate President also recalled Sylvester Oromoni who was bullied to death by his colleagues in Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, revealing the insecure state of Nigerian schools.

In his tweet, Saraki said, “As a father, over the past few months, I have struggled to contain my grief and anger regarding the frequency of reports of assaults, abductions, and even murder of young Nigerian school children.

“It is clear that our schools are no longer as secure.

“As we commemorate #InternationalDayOfEducation, all of us in Nigeria must find it in ourselves to say a prayer for the families of Hanifa, Sylvester, Keren and all others.

“Today should be dedicated to them and should serve as a painful reminder that we must all do better.”

