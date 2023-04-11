Ex-senator, Ohuabunwa, says Kalu not fit for Senate President position, gives reasons

Mao Ohuabunwa, a former lawmaker who represented Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, has opposed Orji Uzor Kalu’s bid for Senate President.

Ohuabunwa said that Kalu, the incumbent senatorial representative for Abia North, has an ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and has previously been found guilty.

Henstated thjs during a Monday appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Kalu, who was re-elected, is one of the candidates for Senate President ahead of the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Ohuabunwa, who is from the same senatorial district as Kalu, asserted that the former governor of Abia State is unqualified to serve as a representative of the people.

When asked how he would feel should Kalu emerge as the next Senate President, Ohuabunwa said, “I will feel terrible because I don’t believe that he is competent to represent the Senate.”

“He has not won the election so I wouldn’t want a Senate President that will be removed tomorrow. He has so much baggage with him. He still has an EFCC case in court, don’t forget that he was convicted. He wasn’t discharged. I am wondering why the EFCC is still holding back on that prosecution.”

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has given an insight into why Senator Kalu,should be considered for the Senate President position.

Speaking on the Presiding Offices, Senator Sani who urged the APC to zone the position of Senate President to the South East geo-political zone of the country, however, stressed on the issue of equity and justice as harbingers for unity of any country.

According to him, the APC should consider the above aside any premodial sentiments in the interest of the nation.

On who he felt should be considered, he said, the former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu should be considered for the Senate President.

Senator Sani said: “The Senate Presidency should go to the South East. for equity and justice.

“There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, particularly that he has demonstrated his flair as Chief Whip of the Senate.

“Iam not of the APC, but I think he remains the best option out of those who offered themselves and Kalu has the experience and the pedigree as well.”

