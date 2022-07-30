Politics
Ex-SGF, Lawal, asks Nigerians to reject Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has called on Nigerians to reject the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for choosing a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.
Lawal who made the call on Friday at the APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit in Abuja, said settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket was a slap on Christians in the country and an agenda to continue to suppress and oppress the Northern Christians.
He added that Nigerian Christians should resist the move with prayers and their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in the 2023 polls.
“We will protect ourselves. The PVC and our prayers will be our weapons of choice and we will massively deploy them in 2023,” Lawal said while addressing the Forum.
“The main purpose of this historical narrative is to let you know that for the APC, a Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long-term political strategy and not a one-off decision.
“Thus, all this talk of competence as the reason for the choice of the Muslim VP is balderdash and diversionary. This is a calculated anti-Christian exclusion agenda that is being implemented.
“One might ask: why is the APC itself mute about our rejection of this Muslim-Muslim ticket? And why has none of the other perpetrators of this crisis reached out to Christians for a dialogue?
“Why are they instead hiring fake Bishops and taking church groups to further embarrass the church? Why are they embarking on a vicious media war against CAN and the church instead of seeking reconciliation? Truly, things are not adding up.
“We see this ticket as an assent to the current and continuing educational, economic and political marginalization of the Northern Nigerian Christians.
“This scenario is what we find in all agencies of governments in the north. Therefore, we view this Muslim-Muslim ticket as an extension of this practice of exclusion to the uppermost level of government,” he added.
