Ex-SGF, Lawal, says he’ll quit politics with Buhari, rules out joining PDP

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has hinted at joining President Muhammadu Buhari to retire from active politics when his tenure comes to an end in 2023.

Lawal who has been vehemently opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has former Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as the party’s flag bearers in the 2023 presidential election, however, dismissed insinuations that he has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of the controversy raised by the same-faith ticket.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Lawal said the insinuations were far from the truth as he would rather quit active politics on May 29, 2023, when President Buhari would have completed his second term in office.

The APC chieftain said he would go back to his farm and remain an elder statesman next year instead of defecting to the opposition party.

In the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria, Lawal explained that the speculation arose after his recent visit to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to condole with him over the death of one of his aides.

“It has just been brought to my notice that I have defected to the PDP. This is not true. This is fake news.

“Just like other politicians including some in the APC, I visited VP Atiku yesterday to condole him over the death of his PA and I noticed some people took my pictures. I suspect this fake news must have originated from this episode.

“Despite our being in separate political parties, Atiku and I are like brothers and I am always warmly received in his home.

“I am still a member of the APC and have no plans to leave it for any other party. In fact, I am considering leaving party politics altogether so as to remain an elder statesman.

“I had joined politics just because of President Muhammadu Buhari and will therefore have no further motivation to remain so after 29th May, 2023.

“I find the pleasure and comfort of my farms more attractive and rewarding.”

