Ex-Speaker Bankole set to remarry, weds Kebbi governor’s daughter

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole will, on Friday, tie the nuptial knot with Miss Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, daughter of Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Bankole, divorced his first wife in 2017.

A statement from Bankole’s family Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said a discreet introduction between the two families had been held earlier.

Meanwhile, Bankole’s family advised that the conjugal ceremony will be low-key in line with the Covid-19 protocols

