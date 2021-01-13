Latest Life's Blog

Ex-Speaker Bankole set to remarry, weds Kebbi governor’s daughter

January 13, 2021
OGUN: Former Reps speaker Dimeji Bankole, Abiola’s daughter pick ADP tickets
By Ripples Nigeria

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole will, on Friday, tie the nuptial knot with Miss Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, daughter of Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Bankole, divorced his first wife in 2017.

A statement from Bankole’s family Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said a discreet introduction between the two families had been held earlier.

Read also: OGUN: Former Reps speaker Dimeji Bankole, Abiola’s daughter pick ADP tickets

Meanwhile, Bankole’s family advised that the conjugal ceremony will be low-key in line with the Covid-19 protocols

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */