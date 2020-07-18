Ex-speaker of Edo Assembly dies

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, is dead.

He was 54.

Garuba was speaker of the Assembly from 2007 to 2009.

READ ALSO: EDO ASSEMBLY: Court bars INEC from filling ‘vacant’ seats

A family source told journalists the ex-speaker died in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday.

“He has been sick for some days now and he was rushed to the hospital late Friday. He died this (Saturday) morning,” the source said.

Join the conversation

Opinions