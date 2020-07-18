Latest Politics

Ex-speaker of Edo Assembly dies

July 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, is dead.

He was 54.

Garuba was speaker of the Assembly from 2007 to 2009.

READ ALSO: EDO ASSEMBLY: Court bars INEC from filling ‘vacant’ seats

A family source told journalists the ex-speaker died in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday.

“He has been sick for some days now and he was rushed to the hospital late Friday. He died this (Saturday) morning,” the source said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!