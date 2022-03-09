Ex-Sports minister, Dalung distances self from Kwankwaso’s NNPP

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to stop linking him with the newly formed New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Dalung, who made the call on his Facebook post, described himself as a committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ex-minister was recently linked with the NNPP, a third force formed by former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other prominent politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso may soon dump PDP for NNPP ahead of 2023 presidential polls

He said: “I am not aware of such a political movement. There are many coalition movements re-strategizing ahead of the 2023 elections in view of the imminent collapse of internal democracy in the two major political parties. The National Movement is one of these like-minded political clusterings with the sole intentions of rescuing democracy. I know as a fact that it is about the national interest and not the political ambition of any individual member.

“Therefore, including my name on a National Working Committee of NNPP without consent or due consultations is a bad political branding technique of desperate politicians.

“Let me reiterate my commitments to supporting a presidential candidate of Southern extraction who must not be above 60 years of age. I believe that it is in the interest of fairness, equity, justice, peace and unity to zone power to Southern Nigeria and especially the youths in 2023.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now