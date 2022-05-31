Ex-SSG, Alli, wins APC senatorial ticket in Oyo

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, on Tuesday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Oyo South senatorial district.

Alli won the rerun primaries held at Le Chatteau Events Centre in Ibadan, polling 185 votes to defeat his closest rival, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, who garnered 145 votes.

READ ALSO: Adelabu quits APC, rejects Oyo governorship primary

The incumbent senator representing Oyo South, Kola Balogun, scored 84 votes, while a former commissioner for finance in the state, Abimbola Adekanmbi, got 72 votes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now