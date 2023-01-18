Ex-Task Force coordinator, Kalli, reveals France’s role in insecurity around Borno

Former Coordinator of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State, Abba Kalli, has blamed France for the ravaging insecurity in Borno State.

Kalli, who spoke at an event in Abuja on Tuesday, said France was to blame large for the insecurity in the area because of the oil and gas in Lake Chad.

The former coordinator also lamented the number of citizens orphaned by the spate of insurgency in the state and charged Nigerian government on proactive actions.

Kalli, however, commended the efforts of the government in degrading the terrorists and restoring relative peace in the state.

He said: “France is behind the insecurity in the area especially Borno because of the oil and gas in Lake Chad and large deposit of Uranium in Borno.

“I can tell you that Nigeria has won this war with the support of the armed forces. In the history of insurgency war, Nigeria is the only country where IDP camps are closed and people successfully returned to their ancestral homes.

“The Nigerian Navy has taken over Lake Chad and is supported by Multinational Joint Task Force, the economy is back and is now booming. This is what they did not want.

“As I speak today, we have over 40,000 orphans in Borno. Children with no fathers no mothers and nobody is catering for them. This is another time bomb waiting to happen if the challenge is not addressed”.

