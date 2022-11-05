Ex-Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey begs staff after mass layoff by new owner

The former chief executive of the microblogging site, Twitter, Jack Dorsey has reacted to the disengagement of staff at the organization since the acquisition by world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

Musk completed the takeover of Twitter for a deal worth $44 billion last month.

Since the completion of the deal, the South Africa-born billionaire has fired several individuals in the organization including Parag Agrawal who served as the CEO of the organization from November 2021.

READ ALSO: $4m per day loss caused sack, Elon Musk says, as advertisers boycott Twitter

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Dorsey took responsibility for Musk’s decision to cut thousands of jobs in his first week as owner of the social media site.

He wrote: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

He also thanked Twitter employees for the contributions to the success of the company.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual at this moment…or ever and I understand,” he added.

Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now