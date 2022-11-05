International
Ex-Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey begs staff after mass layoff by new owner
The former chief executive of the microblogging site, Twitter, Jack Dorsey has reacted to the disengagement of staff at the organization since the acquisition by world’s richest man, Elon Musk.
Musk completed the takeover of Twitter for a deal worth $44 billion last month.
Since the completion of the deal, the South Africa-born billionaire has fired several individuals in the organization including Parag Agrawal who served as the CEO of the organization from November 2021.
READ ALSO: $4m per day loss caused sack, Elon Musk says, as advertisers boycott Twitter
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Dorsey took responsibility for Musk’s decision to cut thousands of jobs in his first week as owner of the social media site.
He wrote: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”
He also thanked Twitter employees for the contributions to the success of the company.
“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual at this moment…or ever and I understand,” he added.
Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.
— jack (@jack) November 5, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...