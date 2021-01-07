Ex-UK PM, Theresa May, denounces Capitol invasion, says there’s no place for mob rule

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May has denounced the invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump who invaded the premises to try to stop a session.

May who reacted to the incident on her official Twitter account on Thursday described it as a disturbing scene, adding that there is no place for the rule of the mob.

She also used the medium to laud the US Congress on the affirmation of the Electoral College win of President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

May wrote thus on Twitter; “After yesterday’s disturbing scenes at the Capitol, I welcome that Congress has certified Joe Biden as the next President. The orderly transition of power is a hallmark of a mature democracy. There is no place for the rule of the mob”.

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday causing riots, which left a woman fatally shot by a Capitol Police Officer.

The incident interrupted debate lawmakers in both chambers who were in an exchange about the Republican objection to the Arizona election results.

Three other adults died after what are believed to be some type of medical emergencies around the Capitol grounds, the DC police chief said.

