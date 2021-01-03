Ex-UNILAG VC, Ibidapo-Obe dies at 71

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, is dead.

Ibidapo-Obe, 71, died on Sunday in Lagos.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNILAG branch, Dr. Dele Ashiru, confirmed the former vice-chancellor’s death to journalists on Sunday evening.

The Secretary of the Council of First Technical University, Ibadan, Olayinka Balogun, confirmed the former vice-chancellor’s death in a statement.

The statement read: “With heavy heart, and submission to the will of God, I write to inform Council members of the transition to glory of Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, First Technical University, Ibadan which occurred today 03/01/2021.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNILAG branch, Dr. Dele Ashiru, who also confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday evening, said Ibidapo-Obe died from COVID-19 complications.

Ashiru described the deceased as a quintessential educationist that would greatly be missed in the country’s education sector.

He said the late professor was receiving treatment at an undisclosed Lagos hospital before his death on Sunday evening.

The ASUU chairman said: “Yes, Prof. Ibidapo-Obe is dead. He died today (Sunday) from COVID-19-related complications. The late professor’s family has properly briefed us.”

