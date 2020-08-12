Ex-US ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington dies

A former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead.

The envoy’s wife, Arese Carrington, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Carrington was a key figure in Nigeria’s quest for democracy in the early 90s.

He featured prominently in the struggle to revalidate the June 12, 1993, presidential election presumably won by the late business mogul, Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

He also served as the US ambassador to Senegal.

According to his wife, the envoy died on Tuesday at the age of 90 years.

She said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Walter Carrington, former US Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend, and in-law.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson said…It is not the length of life but the depth of life. Walter was fortunate; his life had both length and depth.”

