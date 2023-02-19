Ex-US President Carter goes for hospice care after series of hospitalizations

Former United States President,Jimmy Carter, has opted to receive hospice care following a series of short hospital stays, the Carter Center announced on Saturday.

The Centre said the 98-year-old Carter who is the oldest living and longest-lived U.S. president,

has “decided to spend his remaining time at home in hospice care after a series of short hospital stays.”

The statement added that the ex-president’s choice had “the full of support of his family and his medical team,” who also “asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his admirers”.

Carter, who was the president of the United States from 1977 to 1981 as the 39th president, has faced serious health challenges in recent years. In 2019, after suffering from various falls he underwent hip surgery.

He also survived metastatic melanoma.

After his presidency, Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, founded the human rights organization the Carter Center, which helped spearhead a successful campaign to eradicate Guinea worm disease around the world.

