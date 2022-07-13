International
Ex-US Security Adviser under Trump confesses to planning coups in foreign countries
A former United States National Security Adviser under ex-President Donald Trump, John Bolton, has confessed that he helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries while he was in the White House.
Bolton who made the confession in an interview with the CNN on Tuesday after a congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said specifically in 2019, he publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call for the military to back his effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Maduro’s re-election was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power.
In the interview, Bolton said Trump was not competent enough to pull off a “carefully planned coup d’etat,” so someone, referring to himself, had to help.
Read also:US Judge rejects Trump’s bid to end $10k-a-day contempt fine
“As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here but you know in other places – it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he (Trump) did.
“I’m not going to get into the specifics but you can say the case of – Venezuela. It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed.
“But there were others in other places around the world but we will not go into details,” Bolton was quoted as saying, suggesting that he may have been involved in the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan in recent years.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...