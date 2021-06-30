News
Ex-vice-chairman of Lagos LG remanded in prison custody for alleged drug trafficking
A former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area, in Lagos State, Asekun Kehinde, was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody following his arraignment in the Lagos State Federal High Court for allegedly exporting 1,000 kilogrammes of cocaine.
The defendant, who was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a charge marked FHC/L/99c/2021, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the one-count charge.
The NDLEA prosecutor Abu Ibrahim told the judge that Kehinde committed the offence, during an outward clearance of passengers on a Virgin Atlantic Airline flight from Lagos to London, at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Following Kehinde’s plea, his counsel Olasupo Shasore, informed the court that a bail application had been filled before the court, adding that the NDLEA had filed a reply to the said application.
READ ALSO: NDLEA dispels reports of ongoing recruitment, warns against scammers
Mr Ibrahim confirmed receipt of the application, while Shasore prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail on liberal terms, saying the offence for which he was charged was a bailable one.
However, the prosecution counsel opposed him, praying the court to refuse the bail application because of the gravity of the offence.
After listening to the submissions of the counsel of both parties, the presiding judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji subsequently remanded the defendant in prison custody and adjourned his ruling till July 16, 2021.
By Victor Uzoho
