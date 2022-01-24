Ex-wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new lover, Funsho Adeoti, speaks in ongoing controversy

Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new lover, Kazim Adeoti has spoken for the first time pertaining to the ongoing controversy of her ex-husband’s latest affair.

In a recently published post on her Facebook platform, Funsho Adeoti shared a photo of herself and her three children accompanied with a cryptic caption.

It would be recalled that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe had been making headlines since she revealed the identity of her partner on Instagram on Sunday, January 23.

The announcement emerged as both a shocker and a disappointment to several of her fans including some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Netizens drag Mercy Aigbe for tying the knot with ex-husband’s friend

Reacting to the Mercy Aigbe’s apathetic claim as the newest partner of the businessman, Kazim Adeoti, Funso Adeoti had this to say; “Losing someone who doesn’t respect or appreciate you is actually a gain not a loss… thank you all”

See the photo below.

Funsho Adeoti’s statement came several hours after Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry disclosed that he had always been suspicious of his wife for infidelity.

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe went their separate ways in 2017 following allegations of infidelity and domestic violence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now