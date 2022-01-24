Entertainment
Ex-wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new lover, Funsho Adeoti, speaks in ongoing controversy
Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new lover, Kazim Adeoti has spoken for the first time pertaining to the ongoing controversy of her ex-husband’s latest affair.
In a recently published post on her Facebook platform, Funsho Adeoti shared a photo of herself and her three children accompanied with a cryptic caption.
It would be recalled that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe had been making headlines since she revealed the identity of her partner on Instagram on Sunday, January 23.
The announcement emerged as both a shocker and a disappointment to several of her fans including some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.
READ ALSO: Netizens drag Mercy Aigbe for tying the knot with ex-husband’s friend
Reacting to the Mercy Aigbe’s apathetic claim as the newest partner of the businessman, Kazim Adeoti, Funso Adeoti had this to say; “Losing someone who doesn’t respect or appreciate you is actually a gain not a loss… thank you all”
See the photo below.
Funsho Adeoti’s statement came several hours after Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry disclosed that he had always been suspicious of his wife for infidelity.
Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe went their separate ways in 2017 following allegations of infidelity and domestic violence.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...